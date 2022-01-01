Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 16 (2022) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

63 out of 100
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 134.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book Pro 16 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3%
Response time 1 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness
Book Pro 16 (2022) +20%
600 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
Book Pro 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
