CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) and Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (110 vs 134.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book Pro 16 (2022)
vs
Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches		 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches
Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~80%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 100 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
