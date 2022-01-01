You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

113% sharper screen – 283 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm

14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~90.3% Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Book Pro 16 (2022) +20% 600 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 100 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Book Pro 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

