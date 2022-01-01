Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 16 (2022) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

63 out of 100
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • 113% sharper screen – 283 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book Pro 16 (2022)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~90.3%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Book Pro 16 (2022) +20%
600 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Book Pro 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) and LG Gram 16 (2022)
3. Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) and Pro 14 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and LG Gram 17 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Precision 5570
7. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Razer Blade 17 (2022)
8. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Lenovo ThinkPad T16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский