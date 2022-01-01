Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 16 (2022) or Omen 17 (2022) – what's better?

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) vs HP Omen 17 (2022)

63 out of 100
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
VS
68 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2022)
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
HP Omen 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) and HP Omen 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 990 grams less (around 2.18 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (134.7 vs 161.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book Pro 16 (2022)
vs
Omen 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches		 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 892:1
sRGB color space 100% 87.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 61%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 59%
Response time 1 ms 12 ms
Max. brightness
Book Pro 16 (2022) +100%
600 nits
Omen 17 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 330 / 350 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1270 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Book Pro 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2022) +879%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 87.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Book Pro 16 (2022)
2. XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Book Pro 16 (2022)
3. XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Book Pro 16 (2022)
4. Gram 16 (2022) or Book Pro 16 (2022)
5. Redmi G Pro (2022) or Book Pro 16 (2022)
6. Book Pro 14 (2022) or Book Pro 16 (2022)
7. Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Omen 17 (2022)
8. Omen 17 (2021) or Omen 17 (2022)
9. ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) or Omen 17 (2022)
10. Omen 16 (2022) or Omen 17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2022) and Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский