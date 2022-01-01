Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 16 (2022) or Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) – what's better?

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)

63 out of 100
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (134.7 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book Pro 16 (2022)
vs
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches		 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1181:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 73.3%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 100 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1066 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Book Pro 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +405%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.9 x 7.6 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

