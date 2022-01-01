Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (134.7 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches
|356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
|Area
|869 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.4%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1181:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|73.3%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 W
|230 / 300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1066 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Book Pro 16 (2022) +10%
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Book Pro 16 (2022) +15%
7773
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7218
10173
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1