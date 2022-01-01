You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (134.7 vs 145.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm

14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm

14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 165 Hz PPI 283 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1181:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 73% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 73.3% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Book Pro 16 (2022) +20% 600 nits Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 100 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1066 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Book Pro 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +405% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.9 x 7.6 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

