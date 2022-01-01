Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
- Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|869 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.4%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|689 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7773
9888
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
1655
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9375
11836
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|73.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
