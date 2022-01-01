You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery 70 Wh - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm

14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~81.1% Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 165 Hz PPI 283 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Book Pro 16 (2022) +71% 600 nits Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 100 W 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 689 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Book Pro 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +517% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 73.4 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

