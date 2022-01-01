You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Display has support for touch input

80% sharper screen – 283 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (103.4 vs 134.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm

14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~85.2% Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 36 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1312:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 1 ms 36 ms Max. brightness Book Pro 16 (2022) +71% 600 nits Gram 14 (2022) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 233 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Book Pro 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Gram 14 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.9 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.