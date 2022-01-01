Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 16 (2022) or Book Pro 14 (2022) – what's better?

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) vs Pro 14 (2022)

63 out of 100
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) and Pro 14 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.8 vs 134.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book Pro 16 (2022)
vs
Book Pro 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches		 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches
Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~82.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Book Pro 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Book Pro 14 (2022) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
