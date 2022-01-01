You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.8 vs 134.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm

14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% ~82.5% Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz PPI 283 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Book Pro 16 (2022) 600 nits Book Pro 14 (2022) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 100 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Book Pro 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Book Pro 14 (2022) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.