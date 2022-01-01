You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.1 vs 145.8 square inches)

35% sharper screen – 254 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm

14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 16.1 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 188 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness Redmi G Pro (2022) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 330 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Redmi G Pro (2022) +23% 6.42 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 81.6 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

