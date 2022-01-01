Home > Laptop comparison > Redmi G Pro (2022) or TUF Gaming F15 (2022) – what's better?

Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

62 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmi G Pro (2022)
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm
14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57.2 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness
Redmi G Pro (2022) +43%
500 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 656 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Redmi G Pro (2022)
6.42 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2022) +11%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 81.6 cm 13.0 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
