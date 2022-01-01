Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) vs Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 90 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (110 vs 145.8 square inches)
- 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm
14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches
|316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.9 inches2)
|710 cm2 (110.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|330 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1500
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8451
10331
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1517
1708
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10759
12238
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 81.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
