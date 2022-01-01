You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (110 vs 145.8 square inches)

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm

14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~80% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 240 Hz 90 Hz PPI 188 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Redmi G Pro (2022) 500 nits Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 70 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 330 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Redmi G Pro (2022) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 81.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.