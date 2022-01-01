Home > Laptop comparison > Redmi G Pro (2022) or Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

62 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) and Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (110 vs 145.8 square inches)
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmi G Pro (2022)
vs
Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm
14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches		 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~80%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 240 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 330 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 81.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

