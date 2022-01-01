Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 80 against 55 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1490 grams less (around 3.29 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (91.1 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm
14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.9 inches2)
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~88.6%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|3.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|940:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:40 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|330 W
|60 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|254 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1500
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +1%
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi G Pro (2022) +16%
8451
7258
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1517
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Redmi G Pro (2022) +59%
10759
6750
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 81.6 cm
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
