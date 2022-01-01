Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- 30% sharper screen – 188 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.8 vs 145.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm
14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.9 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|330 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|429 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1500
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +10%
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8451
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +23%
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1517
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +13%
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10759
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +14%
12314
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|83.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 81.6 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1