Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) vs HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

63 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 37% sharper screen – 188 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmi G Pro (2022)
vs
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs)
Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm
14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches		 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2) 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~78.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Redmi G Pro (2022) +67%
500 nits
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Redmi G Pro (2022)
6.42 TFLOPS
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +16%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 81.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
