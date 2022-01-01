You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm

14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~78.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1113:1 sRGB color space 100% 95.3% Adobe RGB profile - 65.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.7% Response time - 10 ms Max. brightness Redmi G Pro (2022) 500 nits Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 999 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1489 MHz GPU boost clock - 2250 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 10 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 160 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2304 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Redmi G Pro (2022) 6.42 TFLOPS Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +120% 14.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 81.6 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.