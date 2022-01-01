You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

20% sharper screen – 188 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1670 grams less (around 3.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (103.4 vs 145.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm

14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~85.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 36 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1312:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness Redmi G Pro (2022) +43% 500 nits Gram 14 (2022) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 72 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 330 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 233 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Redmi G Pro (2022) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS Gram 14 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.5 x 81.6 cm 11.1 x 6.9 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.