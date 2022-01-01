You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

51% sharper screen – 283 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (134.7 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 261 x 22.3 mm

14.19 x 10.28 x 0.88 inches 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm

14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.9 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~85.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 240 Hz 90 Hz PPI 188 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Redmi G Pro (2022) 500 nits Book Pro 16 (2022) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 70 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 330 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Redmi G Pro (2022) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS Book Pro 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.5 x 81.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

