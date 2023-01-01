Home > Laptop comparison > Redmibook 14 (2023) or Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) – what's better?

Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023) vs Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)

61 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)
Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023) and Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmibook 14 (2023)
vs
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches		 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.1 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8):
    - Also known as "Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8"
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

