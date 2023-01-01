Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) Dimensions 312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm

12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~80.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 42.7 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1805:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 75.4% Response time - 54 ms Max. brightness Redmibook 14 (2023) 300 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 45 / 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 197 / 312 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Redmibook 14 (2023) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x0.8W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~84.6 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.1 cm 11.0 x 5.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.