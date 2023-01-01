Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches
|315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1805:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|77.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|75.4%
|Response time
|-
|54 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|197 / 312 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2054
2087
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Redmibook 14 (2023) +33%
9532
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Redmibook 14 (2023) +48%
12674
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x0.8W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 8.1 cm
|11.0 x 5.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
