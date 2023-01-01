Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm

12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~81.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 45.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1500:1 40900:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 95.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Redmibook 14 (2023) 300 nits Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 163 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Redmibook 14 (2023) 1.41 TFLOPS Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC298 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W 2x5W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~86.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.1 cm 11.5 x 8.3 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

