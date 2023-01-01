Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches
|312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~81.3%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|45.3 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|1500:1
|40900:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|95.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.7%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|163 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2054
2187
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9532
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Redmibook 14 (2023) +23%
12674
10327
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC298
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x5W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~86.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|12.5 x 8.1 cm
|11.5 x 8.3 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
