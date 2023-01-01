Home > Laptop comparison > Redmibook 14 (2023) or Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") – what's better?

Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")

61 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmibook 14 (2023)
vs
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 312.24 x 220.15 x 15.9 mm
12.29 x 8.67 x 0.63 inches		 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~81.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 45.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 40900:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 163 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC298
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 2x5W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~86.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.1 cm 11.5 x 8.3 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

