Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

65 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
VS
76 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.1 vs 131.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 242 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
~20% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 25000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.2%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 6 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 76
GPU performance
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
4.06 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~84.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.2 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

