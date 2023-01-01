Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 100 against 72 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 100 against 72 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm

13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 242 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2 Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 ~ 7% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 504000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time - 63 ms Max. brightness Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 100 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 76 GPU performance Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 4.06 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 2x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.2 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

