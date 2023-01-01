Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 72 against 50 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 72 against 50 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 72% sharper screen – 242 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm

13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 242 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 500 nits Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 100 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +188% 4.06 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 0.2 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.