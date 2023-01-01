Home > Laptop comparison > Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) or Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) – what's better?

Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)

65 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
VS
52 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
Display 3200 x 2000
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) and Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 72 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 72% sharper screen – 242 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
vs
Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches		 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 242 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 100 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 0.2 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

