Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs) Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio 28% sharper screen – 242 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

28% sharper screen – 242 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.4 vs 160.4 square inches) Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16 Can run popular games at about 221-302% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 221-302% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 85 against 72 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 85 against 72 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm

13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm

14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~71.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 242 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Laptop 16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 500 nits Laptop 16 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 85 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right - Charge power 100 W 180 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Radeon RX 7700S 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~18 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 4.06 TFLOPS Laptop 16 +402% 20.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1318 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.2 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.2 x 7.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.