Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs Framework Laptop 16

65 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
VS
70 out of 100
Framework Laptop 16
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
Framework Laptop 16
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) and Framework Laptop 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 28% sharper screen – 242 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.4 vs 160.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
  • Can run popular games at about 221-302% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 85 against 72 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
vs
Laptop 16

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches		 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~71.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 242 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right -
Charge power 100 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~18 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64
GPU performance
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
4.06 TFLOPS
Laptop 16 +402%
20.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1318
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.2 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.2 x 7.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

