Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs Framework Laptop 16
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 28% sharper screen – 242 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.4 vs 160.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
- Can run popular games at about 221-302% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 85 against 72 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches
|356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|848 cm2 (131.5 inches2)
|1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.2%
|~71.7%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|242 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|-
|Charge power
|100 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon 780M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2299
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 16 +28%
12691
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Laptop 16 +12%
1861
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12807
Laptop 16 +39%
17837
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|100 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|2500 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|20.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~18 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1318
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.2 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.2 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1