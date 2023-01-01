Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs HP EliteBook 845 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~89%) battery – 72 against 38 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 242 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.6 vs 131.4 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|Dimensions
|350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches
|315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|848 cm2 (131.5 inches2)
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.2%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|242 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
Screen space comparison
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
EliteBook 845 G10
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~24% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon 780M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2353
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9906
9283
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 845 G10 +10%
1842
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12807
EliteBook 845 G10 +17%
15007
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|2900 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|8.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.6 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Optional
|Key travel
|0.2 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1