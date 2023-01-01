Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - AMD Ryzen 7 7840U AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~89%) battery – 72 against 38 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

49% sharper screen – 242 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.6 vs 131.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm

13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~80.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 242 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor No - Screen space comparison Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 EliteBook 845 G10 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 24% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +100% 500 nits EliteBook 845 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 38 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Radeon 780M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 2900 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 4.06 TFLOPS EliteBook 845 G10 +100% 8.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 0.2 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.