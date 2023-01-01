Home > Laptop comparison > Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) or EliteBook 845 G10 – what's better?

Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs HP EliteBook 845 G10

65 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
VS
57 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G10
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
HP EliteBook 845 G10
Display 3200 x 2000
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) and HP EliteBook 845 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~89%) battery – 72 against 38 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 242 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.6 vs 131.4 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
vs
EliteBook 845 G10

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches		 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 242 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Screen space comparison
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
EliteBook 845 G10
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~24% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +100%
500 nits
EliteBook 845 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 2900 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
4.06 TFLOPS
EliteBook 845 G10 +100%
8.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 0.2 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

