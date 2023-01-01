Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3200 x 2000 - 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS - AMD Ryzen 5 7640S AMD Ryzen 7 7840S RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (112.8 vs 131.4 square inches)

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm

13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm

12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~83.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 3200 x 2000 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 242 ppi 239 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2944 x 1840 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 ~ 15% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 100000:1 sRGB color space 100% 125% DCI-P3 color gamut - 90% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +25% 500 nits Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 100 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 187 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Radeon 760M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 4.06 TFLOPS Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 4.06 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.2 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

