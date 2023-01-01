Home > Laptop comparison > Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) or Gram 15 (2023) – what's better?

65 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
VS
54 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2023)
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
LG Gram 15 (2023)
Display 3200 x 2000
CPU
Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) and LG Gram 15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 77-105% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 72% sharper screen – 242 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
vs
Gram 15 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches		 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~84.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Material Aluminum -
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 242 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Screen space comparison
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Gram 15 (2023)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +43%
500 nits
Gram 15 (2023)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 285 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz -
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 24
GPU performance
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +140%
4.06 TFLOPS
Gram 15 (2023)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.2 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 15 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

