Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

72% sharper screen – 242 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm

13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm

14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 794 cm2 (123.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~84.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Material Aluminum - Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 242 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor No - Screen space comparison Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 Gram 15 (2023) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +43% 500 nits Gram 15 (2023) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 285 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz - FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 24 GPU performance Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) +140% 4.06 TFLOPS Gram 15 (2023) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.2 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 15 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.