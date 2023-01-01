Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs LG Gram 15 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 77-105% higher FPS
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 72% sharper screen – 242 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 80 against 72 watt-hours
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches
|356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4 mm
14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69 inches
|Area
|848 cm2 (131.5 inches2)
|794 cm2 (123.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.2%
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|-
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|242 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
Screen space comparison
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Gram 15 (2023)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|285 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2023) +6%
2420
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9906
9813
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 15 (2023) +10%
1835
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12807
11982
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.2 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 15 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
