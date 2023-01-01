Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72 against 58 watt-hours
- 21% sharper screen – 242 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
- Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (115.2 vs 131.4 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|Dimensions
|350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches
|323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
|Area
|848 cm2 (131.5 inches2)
|743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.2%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|242 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Surface Laptop Studio 2
14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2
~14% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|102 / 120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|4.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2390
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
13471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12807
18533
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|80 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|7.9 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|7500 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.2 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1