Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72 against 58 watt-hours

21% sharper screen – 242 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (115.2 vs 131.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm

13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~83.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm 9.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3200 x 2000 2400 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 242 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 Surface Laptop Studio 2 14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2 ~ 14% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 500 nits Surface Laptop Studio 2 +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 102 / 120 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 80 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz - GPU boost clock 2800 MHz - FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 96 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 4.06 TFLOPS Surface Laptop Studio 2 +95% 7.9 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 7500 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.2 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.