Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

65 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
VS
70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
CPU
GPU Radeon 760M
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
vs
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm
13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches		 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~83.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 125°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 41 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 242 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 13333:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter - 323 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz -
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz -
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 96 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Redmibook 15 Pro (2023)
4.06 TFLOPS
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +82%
7.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x2W 2x5W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.2 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.1 x 10.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

