Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 76 against 72 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9 mm

13.78 x 9.54 x 0.7 inches 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.5 inches2) 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~83.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 125° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 41 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 242 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 13333:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 500 nits Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter - 323 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz - GPU boost clock 2800 MHz - FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 96 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Redmibook 15 Pro (2023) 4.06 TFLOPS Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +82% 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W 2x5W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.2 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.1 x 10.8 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.