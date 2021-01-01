You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (E21) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm

14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 90% 62.3% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% Max. brightness Neo 15 (E21) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 n/a

Battery Capacity 93 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm 490 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 125-140 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 5120 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Neo 15 (E21) +113% 17.5 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC289 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.