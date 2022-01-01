Home > Laptop comparison > Neo 15 (E21) or Alienware x15 R1 – what's better?

XMG Neo 15 (E21) vs Dell Alienware x15 R1

64 out of 100
XMG Neo 15 (E21)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
XMG Neo 15 (E21)
Dell Alienware x15 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of XMG Neo 15 (E21) and Dell Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (E21)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 93 against 87 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (135.5 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Neo 15 (E21)
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches		 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches
Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~67.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 90% 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
Neo 15 (E21)
300 nits
Alienware x15 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm 711 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Neo 15 (E21) +6%
12821
Alienware x15 R1
12141

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125-140 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1530 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Neo 15 (E21) +48%
17.5 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

