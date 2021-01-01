Home > Laptop comparison > Neo 15 (E21) or Prometheus XVI (2021) – what's better?

XMG Neo 15 (E21) vs Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)

70 out of 100
XMG Neo 15 (E21)
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
XMG Neo 15 (E21)
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of XMG Neo 15 (E21) and Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (E21)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 93 against 64.3 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (135.5 vs 159.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Neo 15 (E21)
vs
Prometheus XVI (2021)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches		 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches
Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~72.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 90% 94%
Adobe RGB profile - 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Max. brightness
Neo 15 (E21)
300 nits
Prometheus XVI (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm 891 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125-140 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Neo 15 (E21) +27%
17.5 TFLOPS
Prometheus XVI (2021)
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
