You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (E21) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 93 against 70.9 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm

14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~78.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No - Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 90% - Max. brightness Neo 15 (E21) 300 nits Omen 15z (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 93 Wh 70.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 125-140 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1163 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1530 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 5120 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Neo 15 (E21) +48% 17.5 TFLOPS Omen 15z (AMD) 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

