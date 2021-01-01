Home > Laptop comparison > Neo 15 (E21) or Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) – what's better?

XMG Neo 15 (E21) vs HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)

70 out of 100
XMG Neo 15 (E21)
VS
53 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
XMG Neo 15 (E21)
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of XMG Neo 15 (E21) and HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (E21)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 93 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Neo 15 (E21)
vs
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches		 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches
Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~72.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 90% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125-140 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Neo 15 (E21) +448%
17.5 TFLOPS
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display No
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No -
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) vs XMG Neo 15 (E21)
2. Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs XMG Neo 15 (E21)
3. Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 vs XMG Neo 15 (E21)
4. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
5. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
6. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
7. Dell G3 15 3500 vs HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
8. MSI GL66 Pulse vs HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and XMG Neo 15 (E21) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский