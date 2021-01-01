You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (E21) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 93 against 80 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (135.5 vs 145.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm

14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm

14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1181:1 sRGB color space 90% 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 73% DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Neo 15 (E21) 300 nits Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 93 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm 1066 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 125-140 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 5120 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Neo 15 (E21) +146% 17.5 TFLOPS Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.9 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.