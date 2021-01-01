Home > Laptop comparison > Neo 15 (E21) or Delta 15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of XMG Neo 15 (E21) and MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (E21)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 93 against 82 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Neo 15 (E21)
vs
Delta 15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches		 357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches
Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~76.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 90% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm 572 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125-140 W 95-120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX AMD Switchable Graphics
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 2250 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 10 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 160 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2304
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Neo 15 (E21) +24%
17.5 TFLOPS
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
14.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC233
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
