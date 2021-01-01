XMG Neo 15 (E21) vs MSI Sword 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
95
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
92
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
62
61
NanoReview Score
70
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (E21)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 102-139% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 93 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI Sword 15
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|874 cm2 (135.6 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|90%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|150 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|890 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 15 (E21) +5%
1478
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 15 (E21) +27%
7759
6106
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1485
Sword 15 +21%
1795
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Neo 15 (E21) +37%
12821
9372
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|125-140 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1