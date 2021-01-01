You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (M21) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm

14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~73.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB 52.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 98.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69.2% 77% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% - Response time 14 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Neo 15 (M21) 350 nits MECH 15 G3 350 nits

Battery Capacity 93 Wh 94 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 115 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Neo 15 (M21) 13.1 TFLOPS MECH 15 G3 +34% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79 dB 89 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 2 mm Touchpad Size 11.6 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.