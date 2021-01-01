XMG Neo 15 (M21) vs Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (M21)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 93 against 64.3 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (135.5 vs 159.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches
|359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches
|Area
|874 cm2 (135.6 inches2)
|1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|55 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.5%
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.2%
|74%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.5%
|74%
|Response time
|14 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|890 gramm
|891 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Neo 15 (M21) +9%
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Neo 15 (M21) +10%
8431
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Neo 15 (M21) +5%
1558
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Neo 15 (M21) +1%
12894
12735
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1220
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|-
|Size
|11.6 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
