XMG Neo 15 (M21) vs Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)

68 out of 100
XMG Neo 15 (M21)
VS
61 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
XMG Neo 15 (M21)
Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of XMG Neo 15 (M21) and Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (M21)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 93 against 62 watt-hours
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (135.5 vs 158.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Neo 15 (M21)
vs
Prometheus XVII (2021)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches		 392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm
15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches
Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~80.9%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55 dB 55.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 98.5% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 69.2% 65.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% 69.7%
Response time 14 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Neo 15 (M21)
350 nits
Prometheus XVII (2021) +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm 873 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Neo 15 (M21)
13.1 TFLOPS
Prometheus XVII (2021) +5%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 1 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.6 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
