Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (M21) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 93 against 70.9 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm

14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~78.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No - Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB -

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 98.5% - Adobe RGB profile 69.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% - Response time 14 ms - Max. brightness Neo 15 (M21) +17% 350 nits Omen 15z (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 93 Wh 70.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 115 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1163 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1530 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Neo 15 (M21) +11% 13.1 TFLOPS Omen 15z (AMD) 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm - Touchpad Size 11.6 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

