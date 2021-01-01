You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 93 Wh - 60 Wh 80 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the XMG Neo 15 (M21) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 93 against 60 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (135.5 vs 146 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm

14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8% ~71.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black White, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB 53.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 98.5% - Adobe RGB profile 69.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% - Response time 14 ms - Max. brightness Neo 15 (M21) +40% 350 nits Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 93 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm 1074 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 115 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Neo 15 (M21) +84% 13.1 TFLOPS Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1220 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79 dB 81 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.6 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.