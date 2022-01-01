Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A517-53): full specs and tests

Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)

Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.6%
  • Dimensions: 402.1 x 257.8 x 19.9 mm (15.83 x 10.15 x 0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A517-53).
Performance
58
Gaming
44
Display
32
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
69
Case
72
NanoReview Score
49
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 402.1 x 257.8 x 19.9 mm
15.83 x 10.15 x 0.78 inches
Area 1037 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6%
Side bezels 9.6 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1481
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5736
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1463
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5144

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
2. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
3. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)
4. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
5. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) or Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский