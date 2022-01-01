Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) Launched: May 2022

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aspire 5 (A517-53). Performance 58 Gaming 44 Display 32 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 69 Case 72 NanoReview Score 49

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 402.1 x 257.8 x 19.9 mm

15.83 x 10.15 x 0.78 inches Area 1037 cm2 (160.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% Side bezels 9.6 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1481 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5736 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1463 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 5144

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes