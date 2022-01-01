Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook 311: full specs and tests

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~63%
  • Dimensions: 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm (11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches)
CPU:

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook 311.
Performance
18
Gaming
11
Display
22
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
56
Case
92
NanoReview Score
32
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Chromebook 311

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~63%
Side bezels 19.6 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 11.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
766
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
430
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type eMMC
Channels 1x32 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 1
NVMe No

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Key travel 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision No

