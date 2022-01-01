Acer Chromebook 311 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~63%

~63% Dimensions: 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm (11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Celeron N4020 Storage: - 32GB 64GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook 311. Performance 18 Gaming 11 Display 22 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 56 Case 92 NanoReview Score 32

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) Dimensions 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~63% Side bezels 19.6 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 Size 11.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 39 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Celeron N4020 Base frequency 1.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 2 Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 413 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 766 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 430 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 713

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 5 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 GPU performance 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 32GB 64GB Bus Custom Storage type eMMC Channels 1x32 GB Upgradable No Total slots 1 NVMe No

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No