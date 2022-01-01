Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook 314: full specs and tests

Acer Chromebook 314

Acer Chromebook 314
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.6%
  • Dimensions: 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm (12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Chromebook 314

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
Area 755 cm2 (117 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6%
Side bezels 7.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
457
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
453
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
776

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type eMMC
Channels 1x32 GB
Upgradable No
Total slots 128
NVMe No

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic

Comparison with competitors

