Acer Chromebook 314
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.6%
- Dimensions: 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm (12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|755 cm2 (117 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.6%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
457
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
453
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
776
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Storage type
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x32 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|128
|NVMe
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.0
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Surface
|Plastic