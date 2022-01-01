Acer Chromebook 314 Launched: January 2022

January 2022

~71.6% Dimensions: 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm (12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook 314. Performance 18 Gaming 11 Display 16 Battery Life 67 Connectivity 74 Case 81 NanoReview Score 33

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Chromebook 314

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches Area 755 cm2 (117 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% Side bezels 7.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Base frequency 1.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 2 Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 457 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 847 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 453 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 776

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 5 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 GPU performance 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 32GB 64GB 128GB Bus Custom Storage type eMMC Channels 1x32 GB Upgradable No Total slots 128 NVMe No

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No