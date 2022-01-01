Acer Chromebook 512 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~62.4%

~62.4% Dimensions: 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm (11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM: - 4GB 8GB Storage: - 32GB 64GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook 512. Performance 26 Gaming 16 Display 22 Battery Life 68 Connectivity 74 Case 85 NanoReview Score 37

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Chromebook 512

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm

11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~62.4% Side bezels 21.8 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 912 Size 12 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 1366 x 912 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Base frequency 1.1 GHz Cores 4 Threads 4 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 600 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1610 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 685 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 1777

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 10 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 GPU performance 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 32GB 64GB Bus Custom Storage type eMMC Channels 1x32 GB Upgradable No NVMe No

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No