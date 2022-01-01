Acer Chromebook 512
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~62.4%
- Dimensions: 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm (11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~62.4%
|Side bezels
|21.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|12 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|1366 x 912 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1610
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
685
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|FLOPS
|0.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
GPU performance
0.3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Storage type
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x32 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No