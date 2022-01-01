Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook 512: full specs and tests

Acer Chromebook 512

Acer Chromebook 512
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~62.4%
  • Dimensions: 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm (11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook 512.
Performance
26
Gaming
16
Display
22
Battery Life
68
Connectivity
74
Case
85
NanoReview Score
37
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Chromebook 512

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~62.4%
Side bezels 21.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 12 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 1366 x 912 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1610
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
685
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1777

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8
GPU performance
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type eMMC
Channels 1x32 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe No

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision No

