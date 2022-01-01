Acer Chromebook 515 Launched: October 2021

October 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%

~78% Dimensions: 357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65-24.86 mm (14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81-0.98 inches)

Performance 41 Gaming 19 Display 35 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 74 Case 79

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Chromebook 515

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65-24.86 mm

14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81-0.98 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Base frequency 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1018 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2337

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 GPU performance 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No