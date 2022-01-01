Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook 515: full specs and tests

Acer Chromebook 515

Acer Chromebook 515
  • Launched: October 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
  • Dimensions: 357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65-24.86 mm (14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81-0.98 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook 515.
Performance
41
Gaming
19
Display
35
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
74
Case
79
NanoReview Score
43
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Chromebook 515

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 240.5 x 20.65-24.86 mm
14.09 x 9.47 x 0.81-0.98 inches
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2337

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision No

Comparison with competitors

1. Acer Chromebook 515 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Acer Chromebook 515 or Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
3. Acer Chromebook 515 or Dell Inspiron 15 3511
4. Acer Chromebook 515 or Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
5. Acer Chromebook 515 or Acer Chromebook 512

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский