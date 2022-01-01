Home > Laptop comparison > Chromebook 516 GE: full specs and tests

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

  • Launched: October 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.4%
  • Dimensions: 356.6 x 249.7 x 21.3 mm (14.04 x 9.83 x 0.84 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook 516 GE.
Performance
66
Gaming
38
Display
69
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Case
76
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356.6 x 249.7 x 21.3 mm
14.04 x 9.83 x 0.84 inches
Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7907
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1524
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9338

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision No

Comparison with competitors

Comments

