Acer Chromebook 516 GE Launched: October 2022

October 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.4%

~83.4% Dimensions: 356.6 x 249.7 x 21.3 mm (14.04 x 9.83 x 0.84 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Chromebook 516 GE. Performance 66 Gaming 38 Display 69 Battery Life 59 Connectivity 79 Case 76 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 356.6 x 249.7 x 21.3 mm

14.04 x 9.83 x 0.84 inches Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 65 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1594 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7907 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1524 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9338

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes