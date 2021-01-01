Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF): full specs and tests

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~64.6%
  • Dimensions: 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm (15.75" x 12.57" x 1.39")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF).
Performance
95
Gaming
92
Display
64
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
71
Case
18
NanoReview Score
73

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Case

Weight 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Width 400 mm (15.75 inches)
Height 319.2 mm (12.57 inches)
Thickness 35.3 mm (1.39 inches)
Area 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64.6%
Side bezels 8.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Response time 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9363
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

