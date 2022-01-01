Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.5%
- Dimensions: 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm (12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches)
Review
Performance
89
Gaming
78
Display
58
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Case
81
NanoReview Score
70
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|60 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|529 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12283
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1811
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16130
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Loudness
|79.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes