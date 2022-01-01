Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.5%

~80.5% Dimensions: 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm (12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022). Performance 89 Gaming 78 Display 58 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 69 Case 81 NanoReview Score 70

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm

12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 60 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 529 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1742 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12283 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1811 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16130

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Loudness 79.9 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes