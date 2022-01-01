Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022): full specs and tests

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.5%
  • Dimensions: 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm (12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022).
Performance
89
Gaming
78
Display
58
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
69
Case
81
NanoReview Score
70
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
Area 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 60 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 529 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12283
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1811
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16130

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Loudness 79.9 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

